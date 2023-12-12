Talented 13-goal star will be given the chance to replace Sancho in Man United squad ahead of January window

Jadon Sancho is set to leave Man United during the January transfer window and Erik ten Hag could replace the winger with someone from within his current squad.

The Englishman has been banished from first-team activities following an incident after United’s match with Arsenal in early September, where the 23-year-old essentially called his manager a liar, and the Dutch coach no longer wants him at the Manchester club.

This will leave Ten Hag a man down in the forward areas and Football Insider report that Amad Diallo will be given the chance to take Sancho’s place in the United squad.

The report says that Ten Hag is keen to take a look at Diallo in action before deciding on whether to sign another winger in January. If the 21-year-old fails to match the standard required to play in the Premier League, the Ivory Coast star could be sent on loan again.

Man United confirmed last week that Diallo has returned to full training after recovering from a long-term knee injury. The 21-year-old entered the season with ambitions of breaking into the Premier League club’s first team but suffered a huge setback when he got injured during pre-season. The problem required surgery and the youngster has been out of action until ever since.

Diallo could be a welcomed return for Ten Hag and Man United as the winger is coming off the back of an impressive season in the Championship, where he spent a campaign on loan with Sunderland.

The 21-year-old scored 13 goals and assisted further three across 37 league games for the Black Cats and will be hoping to pick up where he left off when he returns to action for Man United.