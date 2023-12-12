Video: Angel Di Maria shows his class with an Olympic goal straight from a corner

Benfica
Posted by

The saying that form is temporary and class is permanent certainly applies to Benfica’s Angel Di Maria.

Back in Portugal this season after a 13-year hiatus, the Argentinian gave his side the lead just after the half hour in a must-win Champions League tie against RB Salzburg.

More Stories / Latest News
‘We stand with you’ – Racist abuse directed at Chelsea ace condemned
Major update regarding Everton’s takeover status with point deduction and investment in question
‘If I were Liverpool, I would buy him’: Reds urged to sign 21-year-old PL ace

The goal came straight from a corner as Di Maria whipped the ball home without it being touched by anyone else on its way in.

Pictures from TNT Sport, DAZN and LiveScore

More Stories Angel Di Maria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.