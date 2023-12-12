Video: Angel Di Maria shows his class with an Olympic goal straight from a corner

The saying that form is temporary and class is permanent certainly applies to Benfica’s Angel Di Maria.

Back in Portugal this season after a 13-year hiatus, the Argentinian gave his side the lead just after the half hour in a must-win Champions League tie against RB Salzburg.

The goal came straight from a corner as Di Maria whipped the ball home without it being touched by anyone else on its way in.

ANGEL DI MARIA DIRECT FROM A CORNER! ????#UCL pic.twitter.com/XpqeZU2hpv — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

Angel Di Maria with a Katie McCabe tonight for Benficapic.twitter.com/p7Kz2rrkB6 — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) December 12, 2023

Ángel Di Maria with a corner kick goal ??? pic.twitter.com/8jdRIG2K20 — Sara ? (@SaraFCBi) December 12, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sport, DAZN and LiveScore