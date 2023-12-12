VIDEO: Dani Ceballos scores late to hand Real Madrid a 3-2 lead

Real Madrid and Union Berlin are playing out a thrilling UEFA Champions League group game.

The German outfit took the lead earlier in the first half when Kevin Volland found the back of the net.

Real Madrid did well to come back into the game in the second half with Joselu scoring in the 61st minute. The Spanish striker scored his second second of the game a few minutes later in the 72nd minute to hand his side the lead.

However, Union Berlin seemed like they had snatched away a draw with a late goal from Alex Kral.

Now, Real Madrid have added to the drama with Dani Ceballos scoring their third goal of the game in the 89th minute.

Image via ZRacing and Video via beIN Sports.

