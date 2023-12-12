Video: Ronnie O’Sullivan reveals the Premier League club he had one training session at

Tottenham FC
Posted by

He’s known for his accuracy with a ball, but snooker has always been Ronnie O’Sullivan’s game rather than football.

The 48-year-old continued his dominance in the sport by winning the recent UK Championship for a record eighth time.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle open talks with PL rivals regarding January move for £45m ace
Video: Eddie Nketiah sweeps Arsenal into the lead at PSV
Chelsea scout Osimhen alternative, Arsenal transfer battle for wonderkid, Liverpool eye Bundesliga talent & more

In a wide-ranging interview with BBC Sport, he did reveal, however, that he once had a trial at Premier League outfit, Tottenham Hotspur, as a youngster, but he lasted only one session before heading straight back to the local snooker hall.

Pictures from BBC Sport

More Stories Ronnie O'Sullivan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.