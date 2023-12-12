Video: Superb Harry Kane assist sees Coman goal put Man United on brink of European elimination

It could be the goal that knocks Man United out of Europe this season, and Kingsley Coman’s strike owed much to an exquisite assist from Harry Kane.

The ’round the corner’ flick from Kane left Coman in acres of space and with only United keeper, Andre Onana, to beat.

The forward made no mistake to silence Old Trafford, and with the scoreline in the Copenhagen v Galatasaray game also not going their way, it will mean that United won’t even make it into the Europa League if scores remain the same.

The goal that officially ends Manchester United's European hopes? ?? Kingsley Coman strolls through the middle of the United defence to give Bayern Munich the lead ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/vUj9dM3qmt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) December 12, 2023

??| GOAL; Coman gives Bayern the lead Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich pic.twitter.com/U7PJArVSDQ — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 12, 2023

Kingsley Coman's first goal since October piles on to the Man Utd misery. ?? pic.twitter.com/y7fdufTBm3 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 12, 2023

Pictures from TNT Sport, CBS Sports Golazo and beIN SPORTS