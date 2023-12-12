Video: Superb Harry Kane assist sees Coman goal put Man United on brink of European elimination

Manchester United FC
Posted by

It could be the goal that knocks Man United out of Europe this season, and Kingsley Coman’s strike owed much to an exquisite assist from Harry Kane.

The ’round the corner’ flick from Kane left Coman in acres of space and with only United keeper, Andre Onana, to beat.

More Stories / Latest News
Italian giants set to battle Liverpool for one of the most complete midfielder’s in the world
VIDEO: Joselu scores his second of the night to put Real Madrid in the lead
VIDEO: Joselu brings Real Madrid level with a well-placed header

The forward made no mistake to silence Old Trafford, and with the scoreline in the Copenhagen v Galatasaray game also not going their way, it will mean that United won’t even make it into the Europa League if scores remain the same.

Pictures from TNT Sport, CBS Sports Golazo and beIN SPORTS

More Stories Erik ten Hag Harry Kane Kingsley Coman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.