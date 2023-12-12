Arsenal won’t spend a fortune in January but could be one to watch in the race for the transfer of Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres in summer 2024, according to Ben Jacobs.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Jacobs made it clear that there is interest in Gyokeres after his superb form for Sporting this season, with the Sweden international scoring 15 goals in 18 games in all competitions since joining the Portuguese giants in the summer.

Gyokeres looks like he could make the step up to a bigger club and compete at the top end of the Premier League, and it seems Jacobs expects Arsenal could step up their interest in the 25-year-old in the summer.

The Gunners are looking a little light up front at the moment, with Gabriel Jesus not the most prolific player, despite his other qualities, while Eddie Nketiah isn’t the most convincing or reliable backup option.

Still, Arsenal fans may have to wait a while for the club to seriously pursue Gyokeres, according to Jacobs.

“Viktor Gyokeres is flying for Sporting right now with nine league goals in 12 games,” Jacobs said.

“And if he is to leave then clubs are going to have to trigger (or better) his €100m release clause. He only joined Sporting in July and Ruben Amorim has been clear to his board that he doesn’t want to lose his star striker mid-season.

“Both Arsenal and Chelsea have scouted Gyokeres, which is normal, but probably only the latter would have the financial muscle or some might say audacity, to move mid-season.”

He added: “Arsenal, much like with any pursuit of Joao Palhinha at Fulham, won’t spend a crazy fee in January but could be one side to watch for Gyokeres over the summer.”