Wolves ace will be sold in January after horrible training ground confrontation

Currently sat in 13th position in the Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers haven’t had the greatest start to their 2023/24 campaign.

Gary O’Neil’s side have been the victims of some bewildering VAR decisions which hasn’t helped them in their quest for points, and five wins from 16 isn’t the best return for the Midlanders.

Their cause hasn’t been helped by the sale of Ruben Neves to Al Hilal in the summer window for a not insignificant £47m, per AP.

News has now come to light of a horrible training ground bust-up that will lead to Jonny Otto being sold in the January transfer window.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Otto aimed an elbow at Tawanda Chirewa after a particularly aggressive challenge from the U21 star.

After being reprimanded by a member of the coaching staff for his actions, the 29-year-old then spat at the coach and was dismissed from the training pitch as a result.

He wasn’t finished there either, smashing up a TV and causing damage to a table in one of the buildings at the training ground.

It was at this point he was ordered to go home, and he’s not been in the first-team picture since.

Even though it’s believed that he has apologised, that type of behaviour can’t be allowed, and it’s likely that any prospective employers will think long and hard before employing him in future.