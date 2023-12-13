Video: Former Man United flop scores extraordinary goal from a corner while his old club crash out of Europe

Former Manchester United flop Angel Di Maria scores a rare goal directly from a corner on the same night his old side crash out of the Champions League early.

Angel Di Maria, formerly of Manchester United and now playing for Benfica, showcased his enduring quality by scoring directly from a corner in the Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg. The victory secured Benfica’s place in the Europa League.

Di Maria, who had a challenging stint at Manchester United, demonstrated his skill in the crucial match, helping Benfica secure the needed margin for a third-place finish. The Argentine’s memorable goal included breaking the deadlock with a corner kick in the first half.

Di Maria scores probably the goal of the tournament in what might be his last champions league match

Class is permanent ?????pic.twitter.com/4KZghnrVlq — IDAN OF CAMP NOU??? (@Yokozuna_X) December 12, 2023

“Di Maria hates Manchester United,” Marcin Bulka, who played with the Argentine at PSG revealed to Polish YouTube channel Foot Truck, via Daily Star. “He has no good memory of the time he spent there.”

These instances kind of prove what kind of trajectory Manchester United are on: the same night they crash out of Europe altogether, their former player, who failed miserably at the club, scores a breathtaking goal directly from a corner.