Mason Greenwood attracting attention from top European clubs

Greenwood’s loan to Getafe was initially seen as a move signaling his departure from Manchester United. However, the 22-year-old has performed well in Spain, contributing four goals and three assists in 13 appearances. Getafe is interested in making his loan permanent, and Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are among the European clubs monitoring his progress.

Despite his contract with United until 2025, Greenwood’s future at the club appears uncertain, especially considering his absence from the team since his arrest in January 2022.

Before he penned his loan move to Getafe, there were rumours that Erik ten Hag was wanting to keep Greenwood, but external pressure due to the striker’s history swayed the club to temporarily part ways to try and get his career back on track on foreign soil. Thus far, he has shown promising signs, so much that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are strongly interested in acquiring him.