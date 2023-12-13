“I’ll beat the [expletive] out of you” – Premier League stars clash on international duty

Emiliano Martinez has disclosed that he warned Cristian Romero of physical consequences if he got sent off during the World Cup final at the halftime interval.

Romero, known for playing on the edge, has a history of reckless challenges. Recently, he received a yellow card for a challenge on Callum Wilson, drawing controversy. Martinez’s revelation sheds light on the intensity and pressure within the football world during crucial matches.

Martinez disclosed that during the World Cup final in Qatar last year, he had to intervene and warn Cristian Romero after the Spurs star made a risky challenge on Kylian Mbappe, going in with both feet.

Argentina’s shot-stopper told ESPN: “I know Cuti’s [Romero] weakness, I remember in the final against France he went with both feet against Mbappe.

“He grabbed the ball, everything. And at half-time, I grabbed him by the shirt and told him, ‘If you get kicked out, I’ll beat the sh*t out of you after the game’.”

It’s interesting to get a passionate insight like this as to what conversations happen during huge games like the World Cup final. And equally, this type of aggression and passion is partly why Argentina were able to lift the 2022 World Cup.