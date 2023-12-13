“My god” – Jurgen Klopp clowns Chelsea’s midfield duo in recent press conference

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo acknowledged that Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp’s interest came “too late” in the summer transfer window, following Klopp’s comment that Liverpool were “lucky” to miss out on the midfielder.

The 22-year-old’s £115 million move to Stamford Bridge from Brighton concluded after extended negotiations. Despite Liverpool attempting to hijack the deal with a £100 million offer late in the window, Caicedo opted for West London. In his debut season under Mauricio Pochettino, Caicedo has faced challenges, including giving away a penalty in his first game against West Ham.

Over the summer transfer window, Klopp faced disappointment twice in dealing with Chelsea. First, Liverpool failed to secure 19-year-old Romeo Lavia, and a week later, they were unable to sign Moises Caicedo. Klopp subsequently took a swipe at the pair, commenting on their struggles with Chelsea in a recent press conference.

“I can say ‘my God were we lucky!’ We didn’t know that in the moment to be honest, it didn’t feel like it in that moment. I am really happy that it did not work out like that.”

It’s quite poor taste from the Liverpool boss to speak in a disrespectful tone just because he lost out on signing two midfield players.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Caicedo outlined the real reason why he didn’t join Liverpool and has claimed it’s simply the fact that they didn’t show as much support for the star as Chelsea did.

“[Chelsea] were with me, supporting me because in the summer I suffered a lot because it was complicated to leave Brighton. They were with me. In the last moment, Liverpool called me but it was late. It was too late, you know?”