Video: two outrageous misses from Paris Saint-Germain which could cost them qualification

Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain square off in matchday six in Germany, but it’s the visitors that should’ve drawn first-blood.

It’s a game where the away side cannot afford to lose as they currently hold second place in the group, with just two points separating them between Newcastle and AC Milan.

As of writing, the Parisiens have created three big chances but have missed all three, including this chance from Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappé did not score this chance.

In addition, this miss from Randal Kolo Muani has to be in contention for one of the worst misses of the group stage.

If this game ends 0-0, but Newcastle beat AC Milan then the Magpies would jump into second and PSG would be eliminated from the Champions League.