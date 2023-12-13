Manchester City’s £45m midfielder receives heavy criticism from pundit in Red Star Belgrade win

Robbie Savage criticised Kalvin Phillips, blaming the Manchester City midfielder for allowing Red Star Belgrade to score in Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

Despite having already qualified for the next round, City won 3-2, with youngster Micah Hamilton scoring on his debut and Phillips receiving a rare start from Pep Guardiola. But, Savage emphasised that Phillips was at fault for failing to track the run of Red Star forward Hwang In-beom, who scored the hosts’ first of two goals against City.

The South Korean winger found space at the back-post and fired past goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, reducing City’s lead to just one goal.

“It’s Kalvin Phillips that doesn’t track the run of Hwang. Yep. Phillips, if you’re playing as that six – that defensive-minded player, you have to go with the run,” Robbie Savage exclaimed live on TNT Sports.

Phillips, who made a £45 million switch from Leeds last year, has struggled to secure a regular starting role at the Etihad. Despite signing a six-year contract upon joining, he is reportedly considering his future at the club.

Phillips redeemed himself after the momentary lapse in concentration against Red Star by scoring City’s third goal and taking on penalty responsibilities.

The England international has struggled to get any form of playing time since his move, and if he does get a rare appearance, making basic errors like not tracking your man is the last thing he wants to be doing.