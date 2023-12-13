Video: Dortmund break deadlock but PSG answer back with a rocket from their teenage sensation

Two quick fire goals, one for Borussia Dortmund and one for Paris Saint-Germain, sees the game level at 1-1 with the French club’s Champions League hopes hanging by a thread.
Karim Adeyemi broke the deadlock as he found himself free in the penalty area, latching onto Niklas Fullkrug’s pass in the 51st minute.
??| GOAL: Adeyemi scores for Dortmund
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 PSG
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 13, 2023
But Paris Saint-Germain did not feel sorry for themselves, and just five minutes after they went a goal down, Kylian Mbappe orchestrated an explosive attack.
??| GOAL; WARREN ZAÏRE-EMERY EQUALISES FOR PSG
Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSG
pic.twitter.com/qro3hf7Hmp
— CentreGoals. (@centregoals) December 13, 2023
The ball eventually falling to Warren Zaire-Emery on the edge of the penalty box, and the teenager drilled the ball home – leaving the Parisiens with a glimmer of hope for their Champions League aspirations this campaign.