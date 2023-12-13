Brentford searching for Ivan Toney alternative, Celtic talisman is liked by Thomas Frank

Brentford are reportedly considering Kyogo Furuhashi as a potential replacement for Ivan Toney, who is in the final stages of an eight-month betting ban.

Toney’s future is anticipated to be a focal point in the upcoming winter transfer window, with various top clubs expressing interest. While Brentford is hesitant to part ways with Toney, they are actively evaluating alternative options, and Furuhashi has emerged as a potential candidate to fill the void if Toney departs, as per TEAMtalk.

The Bees are considering Celtic’s Furuhashi as one of three potential forward options for the January transfer window. Furuhashi, the Japan international, has had a strong season with Celtic, scoring eight goals and providing three assists in 23 appearances. While Brentford is interested in Furuhashi, the potential financial demands from Celtic, coupled with the forward’s contract until 2027, might pose challenges in securing the transfer.

In addition to Celtic’s talisman, Brentford are reportedly monitoring Santiago Castro from Velez Sarsfield and Andrea Belotti from AS Roma.

Santiago Castro, a 19-year-old striker, is seen as a potential value-for-money option due to his young age and potential.

While Andrea Belotti, who plays for Roma, is another player of interest for Brentford, with the possibility of seeking more playing time influencing his considerations. The Italian could be the obvious replacement because of his experience and his excellent ability to hold up the ball and link play, similar to what Toney offers.