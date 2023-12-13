“What a hit!” TNT Sports pundit raves about “magical” goal in Newcastle vs AC Milan

Ally McCoist was thoroughly impressed with the quality of Joelinton’s performance and goal during Newcastle United’s match against AC Milan.

McCoist highlighted the contributions of Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento as well, but he specifically praised Joelinton for his outstanding strike and the intricacies leading up to the goal.

McCoist, who was covering the game on TNT Sports, acknowledged the significant improvement in Joelinton’s performance over the past year or so. He emphasised that the Brazilian striker has become unrecognisable, in a good way, from his earlier struggles at St. James’ Park.

The pundit stated in his live analysis of Joelinton’s goal: “I’ll tell you what, it all comes from Gordon going into that pocket because Calabria can’t go with him. What a hit. What a hit. Absolutely magic.”

Despite the disappointment of not qualifying, Newcastle United can take pride in their overall efforts throughout the campaign, especially given it was arguably the most difficult group in the competition this season.

Newcastle are still in a fairly good position in the Premier League, currently sat in 7th, four points behind Spurs in 5th. Injuries have taken their toll on the Magpies over the last month or two, without suffering them, who knows where Eddie Howe’s men could’ve been in the league and the Champions League.