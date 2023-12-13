Anthony Gordon receives high praise from pundit while Newcastle duo suffer injuries

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon received praise from Jermaine Jenas for his role in the Magpies’ Champions League goal against AC Milan.

Jenas highlighted Gordon’s ability to cause problems for Davide Calabria, stating that the 22-year-old talent’s probing run in the 33rd minute led to Lewis Miley setting up Joelinton for a powerful strike into the top left-hand corner.

The TNT Sports pundit explained live on air: “Anthony Gordon’s movement down this left hand side has really caused Calabria a lot of problems. The way he has linked up with Livramento.

“This is the movement I’m on about, Calabria doesn’t know what to do. Does he take on Gordon or go with Livramento?”

Newcastle’s dreams of reaching the Champions League last 16 faded in the second half as Milan turned the game around with goals from Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze in the 59th minute. The result placed Newcastle at the bottom of the group, marking their exit from European competition for the season.

Despite the heartbreak, this Champions League campaign reflects Newcastle’s remarkable progress in under 24 months, transitioning from relegation candidates to competing in a challenging Champions League group and showcasing the potential for future success.

Newcastle United faced additional setbacks in tonight’s Champions League defeat to AC Milan, with both Kieran Trippier and Anthony Gordon forced off just after the hour mark at St James’ Park.

Trippier sustained an injury issue in the first half, signaling the need for substitution later. He will be assessed in the next 24 hours, already slated to miss the upcoming Premier League game against Fulham due to a suspension. Gordon, dealing with tight hamstrings, was withdrawn in the second half due to his inability to operate at full speed.