£100m price-tag slapped on in-form Brazilian that Arsenal were previously linked with

Douglas Luiz, the Brazilian midfielder for Aston Villa, has unsurprisingly become a subject of interest leading up to the January transfer window.

The club is expected to actively resist any attempts to lure him away. In his slightly over a year with Unai Emery, the 25-year-old has been a key player. Having already scored six goals and assisting four times in 24 appearances this season, his overall impact remains crucial.

Luiz’s pivotal role in controlling and dictating play for Aston Villa, particularly alongside Boubacar Kamara, has been integral to the team’s success under Emery. Losing him would be a significant setback, compounded by the absence of a specific release clause in his contract running until June 2026.

With anticipated interest, Villa values him at around £100m, per Daily Mail, considering his worth compared to fees paid for other Premier League central midfielders in the past year.

Recently rejoining the Brazilian national team, Douglas Luiz reaffirmed his contentment at Aston Villa, expressing gratitude for the opportunity the club provided. He also conveyed his admiration for Unai Emery, acknowledging the positive impact the manager has had on him since his appointment.

It would be an almighty gut-punch if Villa were to lose the Brazilian because he is in such great form at the minute that they wouldn’t be able to find a replacement. Besides, the price-tag could put potential suitors off.