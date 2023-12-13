6ft 3in Leeds man could ask for exit when transfer window opens

Charlie Cresswell will be ‘pushing’ to leave the Championship club next month according to Carlton Palmer.

The 6ft 3in defender was handed a new long-term contract after returning from his loan spell at Millwall in the summer.

But despite his new contract extension and the coveted number five jersey that he was handed, he has fallen down the pecking order at Leeds.

This is mainly due to the great form of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk, with the 21-year-old only making four appearances in the Championship with only one being a start.

Former Leeds star, Palmer, claimed that Cresswell will be pushing for a move away from the club next month.

“The player himself is obviously looking for game-time and will be pushing for a loan at least, or even a permanent move in January.” He told Football League World.

“Cresswell would fit in at Southampton – he’s very comfortable on the ball and a very accomplished defender.”

The 21-year-old has been previously linked with a move to the Saints but Palmer does not believe the club would sanction the move if it could potentially aid a rival.

“Leeds are clear on their stance – they will not loan out Cresswell in January as they look to get promoted this season, and certainly not to a promotion rival,” he said.

