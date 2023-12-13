Video: All 15 goals conceded by Man Utd in their UCL group as Andre Onana weaknesses exposed

Manchester United are out of the Champions League and out of Europe altogether after finishing bottom of their group – and what an awful campaign they’ve had.

The Red Devils ended up conceding 15 goals in total in their Champions League group – more than any other English side had ever managed before, and this video below shows just how many of those were directly down to the poor goalkeeping of Andre Onana.

Watch below as Onana struggles time and time again with some weak goalkeeping in the away games against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray in particular – has there been a worse signing by a Premier League club this year?

This is far from good enough from United, who now need to ensure they bounce back in the Premier League, though the fixture list has not been kind to them as they have to take on Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.

