Euro giants keen on potential transfer move for Arsenal midfielder and could try surprising swap deal

Juventus are reportedly keen on the potential transfer of Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino, who is currently out on loan at Swansea City.

The 20-year-old has impressed during his time out on loan with Swansea, and he’s long been rated highly by those at Arsenal, though he’s yet to get much of a chance to make an impact on their first-team.

It remains to be seen if the Gunners will find space for him next season, but for now it seems he could also have the opportunity to play elsewhere.

Intermediary Michele Fratini has been discussing Patino’s future, and mentioned to TuttoJuve, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness, that Juve are among those keen on the Arsenal youngster as one of the options to strengthen their midfield.

The report adds that Moise Kean could be on offer to Arsenal in exchange, but given his poor recent scoring record, as well as a previous difficult spell in the Premier League with Everton, this seems surprising and is surely not an offer AFC would accept.

Patino seems like he could be a smart signing for someone like Juventus, who could do with rebuilding their squad with young players like this after their recent period of dominance in Serie A came to an end.

Still, Arsenal will surely not be keen to let Patino go too easily, and it may be that Mikel Arteta can convince him to stick around and fight for his place for a little while longer.