Aston Villa told how much Oscar Gloukh could cost in January

Aston Villa could use the January transfer window to bolster their attack.

Unai Emery is thought to be targeting at least one new forward to not only provide Ollie Watkins with competition but also to help improve the side’s chances of finishing the season inside the league’s top four.

RB Salzburg’s Oscar Gloukh, 19, is the player most heavily linked with a mid-season move to Villa Park, and while his current club do not want to lose the Israeli striker in January, their group-stage exit from the Champions League may force their hand.

Salzburg have a history of selling their best players — operating a similar model as Borussia Dortmund, the Austrian champions are best known for their scouting network which allows them to continually produce some of Europe’s finest talents — Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai and Manchester City’s Erling Haaland are just two examples of this.

Consequently, knowing how susceptible their European rivals are to moving players on, according to a recent report from Football Insider, a bid of between £40 – 50 million from Villa could be enough to land their man.

Despite only joining Salzburg from Tel Aviv at the start of the year, Gloukh, who has three-and-a-half years left on his contract, has already scored eight goals and registered eight assists in his first 42 games in all competitions.