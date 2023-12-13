“Big surprise” – Man City star linked with Man United move as several Premier League clubs chasing signature

Man City look set to lose Kalvin Phillips during the January transfer window but a move to Man United would be a “big surprise” as there are several Premier League clubs in the race for the midfielder.

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the Man City star will not be swapping a blue for a red shirt in January as the England star will likely leave the Etihad Stadium on loan in January with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

Sources have told the website that it would be a “big surprise” if the 28-year-old transferred to Old Trafford as clubs such as West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle are among the potential destinations where the player could end up.

Phillips has barely featured for Man City since making the move to the Premier League champions from Leeds during the summer of 2022. That has continued this season as the Englishman has made just eight appearances across all competitions totalling 215 minutes.

With EURO 2024 happening next summer in Germany, the Man City star needs to start playing regularly or he runs the risk of being left out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.