Borussia Dortmund want Chelsea defender but FIFA rules threaten deal

Borussia Dortmund would reportedly like to sign Chelsea full-back Ian Maatsen.

That’s according to a recent report from journalist Ryan Taylor, who claims the Bundesliga side are ‘among the player’s admirers’.

After rejecting a new contract recently, Maatsen, 21, is set for an important January transfer window.

The 21-year-old is unlikely to feature for Mauricio Pochettino and is therefore keen to leave Stamford Bridge in search of a new challenge.

However, although Dortmund would love to offer the Netherlands Under-21 international an opportunity to showcase his potential in Germany, a permanent deal is unlikely to materalise due to the club’s financial position.

A loan would be preferable but FIFA rules, which determine how many players a club can have out on loan at any one time, are set to prevent a deal from being agreed.

As Taylor notes in his recent post, an English team can only send seven players out on loan overseas — a quota Chelsea have already filled.

Since being promoted to the Blues’ first team earlier this year, Maatsen, who has just 18 months left on his contract, has featured in 12 matches in all competitions. The defender has yet to score or register an assist.

