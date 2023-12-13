Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano names the €110m duo who could make a huge difference for Chelsea

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has discussed the current situation at Chelsea, suggesting that injuries need to be taken into account when discussing the Blues’ disappointing start to the season.

There’s no escaping that things need to improve at Chelsea, and fast, but, speaking to CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing column, Romano also pointed out that the west London giants invested huge sums of money on Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia, both of whom have been injured and unable to play a single minute for the team so far this season.

Discussing Chelsea’s poor form, Romano made it clear that it still looks like Mauricio Pochettino is safe as manager, with the emphasis still being on a long-term project at Stamford Bridge.

This has meant a lot of change at Chelsea in the last year or so, but it’s still important to take into account what the likes of Nkunku and Lavia could do for Pochettino’s side once they return to full fitness.

“It takes time, Chelsea changed a lot of players. If you look at their team one year ago and their team now, it’s completely different,” Romano said.

“There are many, many points and many factors making the difference at Chelsea in this moment, including the age of the players, including crucial players like Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku – it’s €110million invested on these two players and they didn’t have the chance to play one single minute, while many other players are also injured.

“So it’s been an unlucky beginning of the season, of course there are many problems, but they’re still backing Pochettino, they’re still trusting Pochettino, of course waiting for different results, but at the moment I have no message on any imminent change at Chelsea.”