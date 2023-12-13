Chelsea set for busy January window as club identify two priority positions

Despite spending huge sums since his takeover, Chelsea’s US billionaire owner Todd Boehly is reportedly preparing for another busy transfer window.

The American business tycoon, who took over from former owner Roman Abramovic 18 months ago, has already splashed upwards of £1 billion on 20 players, including spending £107 million on Enzo Fernandez and £115 million on Moises Caicedo.

However, despite Boehly’s huge investment, the Blues are struggling to keep pace with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Dropping more points than they have won since the American’s takeover, the London giants’ glory days appear further away than ever before.

And with Mauricio Pochettino battling to keep the side’s head above water, more investment in the Argentine’s playing squad is expected.

According to a recent report from Football Insider, the Blues have highlighted a new striker and goalkeeper as their priority positions with Conor Gallagher’s potential departure likely to be key in getting deals across the line.

Experienced centre-back Thiago Silva is entering the final six months of his contract so a long-term replacement for the Brazilian is understandable.

Elsewhere, following Robert Sanchez’s injury during Chelsea’s 2-0 defeat to Everton last weekend, Pochettino is set to pursue a new goalkeeper.

