Chelsea are one of just ten clubs eyeing up Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa as a potential transfer target, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Nusa is one of the most talented wingers around at the moment, so it’s not surprising to see big names like Chelsea and numerous other clubs showing an interest in the Norway international.

Still only 18 years of age, it seems clear that Nusa has a big future in the game, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next, as it will surely be crucial to make the right decision so as not to hinder his development.

Chelsea could be a good choice as they’ve shown a willingness to invest in top young players and give them a chance to play, but there might also be doubts about the current project at Stamford Bridge, with results not living up to fans’ expectations at the moment.

Nusa could help Chelsea improve, but he’d also be coming into a difficult environment, so it might be wise for him to consider the various other options he’ll seemingly have available to him.

Discussing Nusa and links with CFC, Romano said: “Antonio Nusa – this exciting young talent has been linked again with Chelsea, but there are something like ten top clubs following Nusa around Europe, not just Chelsea.

“He’s one of the most talented wingers around so it’s normal, but I’m told is not something imminent or for January, more likely to be in the next months or so.”