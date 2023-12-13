Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano impressed by star’s performance vs Arsenal and discusses “open” transfer situation

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has given some insight into the future of PSV star Johan Bakayoko after he caught the eye in last night’s Champions League game against Arsenal.

The Gunners drew 1-1 away to PSV in what was not a particularly important game for them as they’d already won their group, leading to heavy rotation from Mikel Arteta on their trip to the Netherlands.

Still, it was an opportunity for Bakayoko to once again show what a talent he is, with the 20-year-old certainly one of the stand-out performers for his side on the night.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano suggested it looked like being an ‘open’ situation for Bakayoko ahead of January, with plenty of interest from the Premier League after a transfer to Brentford fell through in the summer.

Johan Bakayoko celebrates a goal for PSV
The Belgium international could surely strengthen a number of top clubs, so this seems like one to watch in the weeks ahead.

“It was an impressive performance from Johan Bakayoko against Arsenal last night and I’m not surprised, honestly, because he’s an elite talent,” Romano said.

“Brentford were more than close to signing him before Bakayoko rejected them to play Champions League football at PSV. I’m told Premier League clubs – not specific ones yet – are still monitoring Bakayoko, so this looks open.”

