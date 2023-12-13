There are four Premier League clubs reportedly interested in signing Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson.

That’s according to a recent report from Todo Fichajes, who claims the young attacker is wanted by West Ham, Fulham, Aston Villa and Brighton and Hove Albion.

Struggling to break into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans, Nelson, 23, has failed to start in the Premier League since the 2019-20 season. The London-born forward does have a decent record when he has been called upon though.

The 23-year-old’s most recent contribution — an assist — came during Tuesday night’s final Champions League group game against PSV — a match that ended all square at 1-1 and a result that saw Arsenal finish top of the table and progress to the competition’s knockout rounds.

However, with a lack of playing time the reason for the forward’s decision to stall on a new contract, multiple Premier League clubs have now entered the equation in the hope of prising the academy graduate away from the Emirates.

Although there are no guarantees Arsenal will allow Nelson to leave permanently, a potential loan move for the second half of the season has not been ruled out.

Since being promoted to the Gunners’ first team four years ago, Nelson, who has represented England’s Under-21s on 12 occasions, has scored eight goals and registered nine assists in 79 games in all competitions.