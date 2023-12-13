Jamie Carragher slams Erik Ten Hag; says United boss is ‘clutching at straws’ with latest excuse

Jamie Carragher believes Erik Ten Hag is ‘clutching at straws’ with his latest excuse for defeat.

Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage on Tuesday night. Losing one-nil at home to Bayern Munich, United, led by Ten Hag, finished bottom of Group A on just four points after six games.

Speaking to reporters after the game at Old Trafford, Ten Hag had a few surprising words of praise for his underperforming Red Devils.

“I think the game was like this. I think both sides [had] fewer chances,” the Dutchman said as quoted by Man Utd.

“But I think there was a good intensity in the game and I think, from our side, we brought Bayern out of their rhythm of the game. I think the defending organisation, pressing organisation, we did quite well, if not to say, I think very well.”

And although last night’s performance was far from their worst of the season, Carragher isn’t buying into Ten Hag’s reasoning.

“I think what happens is because it’s been so poor for Manchester United this season, you’re playing one of the top teams in Europe, you are missing injured players,” Carragher told CBS Sports (relayed via Daily Mail).

“I think it’s almost a case of because you haven’t been beaten 3-0 or 4-0, 1-0 actually feels OK. You’re in the game for an hour. He’s probably watching the game thinking we’re still in this and it’s almost like a slight feel-good factor.

“Because you lose 3-0 to Bournemouth, you’re now playing one of the giants of European football and you only lose 1-0, he’s trying to take something from it to then get to Sunday.

“That will be the message to the players “you were playing one of the top teams in Europe anything could’ve happened, we’ve got to go to Anfield now and try to produce some sort of performance.

“A result looks really tough on paper but I think that’s just a manager trying to clutch at straws.”

United go to Anfield on Sunday where they will play Jurgen Klopp’s table-topping Liverpool. The match, which is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.