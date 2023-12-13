Juventus open talks with Spurs over January deal for 28-year-old star

Juventus and Spurs have begun talks over the potential transfer of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

That’s according to a recent report from Todo Fichajes, who claims the Italian club have marked Hojbjerg, 28, as the ideal replacement for suspended midfielder Paul Pogba.

Looking to capitalise on Atletico Madrid’s failed deal for the Denmark international last summer, Juventus are hopeful they can convince the midfielder to make a mid-season move to Turin instead.

Convincing Spurs may be tough though. Although the Londoners are reportedly in talks with their European giants, January may be too soon for Ange Postecoglou who is trying to contend with multiple injuries including one to midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

Nevertheless, with just 18 months left on Hojbjerg’s deal, chairman Daniel Levy will know he doesn’t have many opportunities left to recoup a decent transfer fee. That fact will almost certainly benefit Juventus and Max Allegri, who desperately needs midfield reinforcements as he attempts to close the two-point gap on Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

During his time at Spurs, Hojbjerg, who signed from Southampton for £15 million in 2020 (Sky Sports), has directly contributed to 26 goals from 161 games in all competitions.