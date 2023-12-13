La Liga giants seriously considering signing €60m Tottenham star in January

Barcelona are reportedly considering making a move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso in January.

That is according to 90min, who report that Spurs are considering letting the Argentina star leave next month with the La Liga giants monitoring the situation ahead of a potential loan move.

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has given the midfielder a chance to prove himself in recent weeks by playing the 27-year-old in the last five Premier League matches.

The report says that the Australian coach is appreciative of Lo Celso’s talent and is fine with him staying, but the North London club are keeping their options open as the Argentine could be used to bring in other stars during the January window.

? Barcelona are considering a January loan move for Tottenham and Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso. (Source: 90min) pic.twitter.com/9A6D0c2KF0 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) December 13, 2023

Lo Celso is into his fifth season under contract at Spurs having been signed as part of a €60m deal with Real Betis back in 2019. The 27-year-old has had very little impact in that timeframe and has not lived up to the potential that can be seen in patches with other teams.

The second half of the campaign could see Lo Celso cement down a place in the Spurs team if given a chance, but the likelihood is that the midfielder will be moved on next summer as his contract expires in 2025.

Barcelona could be a good move for the Argentina international but a more stable project would be best to see him reach his potential.