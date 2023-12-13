Liverpool and Man United amongst other big six clubs scouting England midfielder with 16 games played this season

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is drawing a lot of attention from the Premier League as four of the “big six” are scouting the 21-year-old with an eye on signing the player next summer.

Liverpool, Man United and Man City have all had scouts watching Hackney in recent months but the most interested club is believed to be Tottenham, reports the Daily Mail.

The midfielder is focused on finishing the season with Middlesbrough and would prefer to move during the summer transfer window if he is to leave the Riverside Stadium.

Boro are just six points away from the playoff spots in the Championship and if they were to get promoted to the Premier League, it is uncertain how that would affect the future of Hackney.

Hayden Hackney is attracting a lot of attention from the Premier League clubs
Hackney is a defensive midfielder who has come through the ranks at Middlesbrough before making his debut for the Championship club in 2021. The 21-year-old is a good deep-lying playmaker and certainly has a future in the Premier League.

The midfielder has played 16 times in the Championship this season and a further four in the EFL Cup, which shows the trust Michael Carrick has in the youngster.

The Englishman has a contract at the Riverside Stadium until 2027 but will Hackney see that out with some of the Premier League’s biggest clubs keeping an eye on his career?

