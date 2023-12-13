Liverpool journalist says Jurgen Klopp will not move £70m midfielder in January for one specific reason

Liverpool will not be signing Fulham’s Joao Palhinha in January despite recent links as the midfielder does not match the criteria the Reds look for when recruiting new players.

The Merseyside club still have an eye on the market for a new defensive midfielder and recent reports have linked the Premier Leagye giants to Fulham’s Palhinha.

The 28-year-old is in high demand as both Arsenal and Bayern Munich are also interested in the Portuguese star due to his impressive impact on Marco Silva’s side over the last two seasons.

The German champions made a move for Palhinha during the summer and agreed a €65m fee with Fulham to complete the transfer. However, the Bundesliga club could not get the deal over the line as it collapsed due to the Premier League club failing to find a suitable replacement before the transfer window shut.

Bayern will be the favourites to lure the 28-year-old away from the London club in January or the summer but the Fulham star will certainly not be moving to Anfield.

According to Liverpool journalist David Lynch, Jurgen Klopp has no plans to bolster his options in the holding midfield position with a move for Palhinha next month.

The main reason for this is that the 28-year-old is outside the usual age range of signings the Merseyside club have made under owners Fenway Sports Group, while Fulham are also believed to be demanding a fee of £70m to do business in January after the player recently signed a new deal.

Any recruitment regarding the number six role will have to wait until the summer as Liverpool will likely look for a starting player so Alexis Mac Allister can move up into one of the number eight positions.