Liverpool have reportedly opened talks over bringing Fabio Carvalho back from his loan with RB Leipzig earlier than expected after becoming disappointed with how little he’s played for the Bundesliga side.

According to Fabrizio Romano, posting from his official account on X, formerly Twitter, the Reds are not happy with how the current Carvalho loan is going, with the highly-rated Portuguese youngster only playing 257 minutes of football since he made the move to Germany in the summer.

Carvalho looked an exciting prospect when he first joined Liverpool, though he didn’t see much regular playing time last season, so it’s not too surprising that the Merseyside giants decided a loan move could be beneficial for him.

This one, however, clearly hasn’t worked out as Carvalho is not getting the opportunities to play and develop his game, so it seems a final decision is going to be made soon…

Liverpool have opened talks with RB Leipzig to bring Fabio Carvalho back in January due to insufficient game time. Carvalho could start in UCL tonight but he only played 257 total minutes so far — Liverpool not happy with this loan. Decision on next steps to be made soon.

Carvalho needs to get his next move right as he’s currently at risk of wasting the potential he showed earlier in his career when he first came through at Fulham.

Still only 21 years of age, there’s surely time for Carvalho to improve, but there’s no doubt things haven’t gone his way over the last year or so, and this cannot continue for too much longer.