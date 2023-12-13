Liverpool will be boosted massively by the news received on Wednesday ahead of Man United clash

Liverpool’s match with Manchester United on Sunday will see fans of the Merseyside club occupy the seats in the upper section of the Anfield Road Stand for the first time after receiving a licence from Liverpool City Council.

The Reds held a test event for the stand on Monday night ahead of the Premier League game at the weekend and the local Ground Safety Advisory Group have given them the go-ahead to use the stand for the Man United match.

This will see the capacity of Anfield reach 57,000, which will be Liverpool’s biggest league crowd since 56,202 watched Bill Shankly’s team draw 0-0 with Leicester City in the old First Division in April 1973.

That number is still still 4,000 short of the stadium’s full capacity once complete but the extra 7,000 people in the stadium on Sunday will be a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

We are looking forward to welcoming more than 57,000 fans to Anfield for the visit of Manchester United on Sunday, its largest crowd in 50 years ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2023

The full stand is set to open in the new year when the front 12 rows of seats will be in use. The Liverpool City Council will meet again in January to consider approval for a full safety certificate and that should end all the drama involving the stand that was seen throughout the first part of this season.

Man United is the perfect game for the stand’s debut and Reds fans will be hoping to still be top of the Premier League come Sunday night.