Manchester United defender Jonny Evans has made it clear that he would like to see signings coming in in January to improve this Red Devils squad.

It’s been a difficult season for Man Utd so far, and there will no doubt be growing pressure on manager Erik ten Hag after last night’s 1-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich that saw the club drop out of Europe altogether for the season.

Evans seems under no illusions, however, that signings are needed to improve the team this January, with the experienced centre-back suggesting he is happy with the job Ten Hag is doing.

The Northern Irishman seems to believe it’s the players that need improvement rather than the manager, so it will be interesting to see what kind of action the club decides to take in the weeks ahead.

January is not far away now, but at the same time there is sure to be huge pressure on Ten Hag if United lose badly away to Liverpool in their upcoming Premier League clash at Anfield this weekend.

Discussing the situation with Swedish station TV4, as quoted by Sport Witness, Evans said: “He is a fantastic coach and I have no doubts about him. In January we get a new window and a chance to improve the team.

“Not playing in Europe will give him more time. We’ve had a tough period but hopefully we’ll get players back from injuries and get more consistency in the team. It would be good for him [Ten Hag].”