Man United put January transfer plans on hold until after major announcement

Manchester United will not make any decisions on January signings until after Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s investment stake has been officially announced.

Beating wealthy Saudi banker Sheikh Jassim to one of the biggest prizes on offer in football earlier this year, British billionaire Ratcliffe, 71, will soon be unveiled as the proud owner of 25 per cent of Manchester United Football Club.

And with huge changes expected behind the scenes, Ratcliffe, who will take sporting control of the club, is set to overhaul the playing squad.

However, according to a recent report from Football Insider, the club’s transfer plans have been put on the back burner until after the 71-year-old’s successful stake is officially announced.

It isn’t all bad news for United fans though — with an announcement expected any day now, plans for January will soon get back underway.

A new centre-back is thought to be the priority position with Ratcliffe eager to replace the outgoing Raphael Varane following the Frenchman’s decline under Erik ten Hag.