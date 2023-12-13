“It’s advanced” – Good chance for Manchester United star to seal January transfer away

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek looks likely to leave for a loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano made it clear that he could see this deal going through, with things now at an advanced stage, and with interest from Girona not currently looking likely to go anywhere as their terms for the loan deal look less favourable for Man Utd.

Van de Beek is said to be aware of the interest from Eintracht Frankfurt, and it seems he’d be keen on that move to try to revive his career after a difficult spell at Old Trafford.

The Netherlands international looked an exciting talent when he joined the Red Devils from Ajax a few years ago, but he hasn’t ever managed to hold down a regular place in the side, while he also flopped during a loan spell at Everton.

It’s now surely for the best for all parties to move on, with Romano reporting that things seem to be moving in the right direction on that front.

“We start today’s column with some important news on Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek. He’s going to leave United, as I told you a long time ago, and now things are at an advanced stage for him to move on loan to Eintracht Frankfurt,” Romano said.

“Girona are also interested in Van de Beek, but he’s aware of the Eintracht Frankfurt interest, and things are progressing on that front, so I think there’s a good chance for this deal to happen. With Girona, their conditions for the loan are not so good for Manchester United, and so that’s why there is no agreement there.

“But with Eintracht Frankfurt, things are very advanced and the negotiation is going well, with the player super keen on the move. He believes this would be a good place for him to go back into the starting XI and to get back to his best level, so it’s a work in progress, and the feelings are really positive on this deal.

“It’s also a priority for United to bring in new players, but the outgoings are important, and we can say that Van de Beek is leaving, with a move to Eintracht advancing very well.”