Man United’s Champions League failure has huge impact on transfer budget as club loses millions and could be forced to sell players

The bad news keeps coming the way of Man United as the Premier League giant’s transfer budget in 2024 is set to be severely impacted by their failure in this season’s Champions League.

Erik ten Hag’s men were eliminated from the tournament on Tuesday night having finished bottom of their group and couldn’t even manage to salvage their European adventures by qualifying for the Europa League.

According to the Daily Mail, the failure of the current Man United squad will make a huge £28m dent in the club’s transfer budget next summer and it could put pressure on the Manchester club to sell players in January.

Martial, Varane and Casemiro are some of the names on their transfer list and the Red Devils will be hoping the Saudi Arabian clubs arrive with their big deals to boost their budget for new players in 2024.

Man United were hampered by Financial Fair Play regulations last summer which affected some of the deals they were hoping to make. Similar restrictions are now expected at the end of this season following their Champions League elimination, which makes Ten Hag’s job of turning the fortunes of the club around even harder.

It is fair to say the Dutch coach has a tough gig on his hands but results over the coming weeks could see him relieved of his duties, leaving some other manager to take on this very difficult challenge.