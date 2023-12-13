Ivan Toney looks like he is going to be the biggest saga of the January transfer window.

The Brentford striker, who is currently serving a ban for illegal betting, is expected to leave the Bees in January.

Multiple clubs, including Arsenal and Manchester United, have been linked with signing the 27-year-old but pundit Micah Richards thinks another side should join the race.

Speaking about Aston Villa’s need for a new striker, Richards, who was joined by Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer on the ‘The Rest is Football‘ podcast, said: “We talked about it before, you mentioned [Ollie] Watkins, if Watkins were to get injured, I know they’ve got [Jhon] Duran as well but I would go out and potentially get an experienced striker that can see them through when they need to give Watkins a rest.”

Lineker responded by saying: “You mean they should sign Alan Shearer? It’s not easy to get top-quality strikers is it, particularly in the January window?”

Shearer added: “No, not at all, I think maybe Newcastle will be looking for one as well.”

And responding to the former Newcastle striker, who identified £70 million-rated Toney as the ideal target for Unai Emery, Richards said: “Ivan Toney could be a great one, yes but I think he would want to start every game.

“So, it’s very difficult if you want to still play the same system to have someone who can come into the team, can do a very good job, but is not expected to play every week and that’s why it’s a little bit difficult.

“You get them on loan, if they get Champions League, then they get a bumper contract at the end of it or a big bonus for getting them in the Champions League and then they can go back on loan from wherever they’ve come from.

“I would go with someone in the Danny Ings mould but not Danny Ings. Someone you know you can get like a younger Danny Ings, who would I go for? It’s not easy!”

Since Brentford’s return to the Premier League, Toney, who has just 18 months left on his contract, has been their most prolific marksman. Scoring 32 league goals, and registering nine assists since the start of the 2021-22 season, the Bees’ number 17 is without a doubt one of England’s most consistent performers.