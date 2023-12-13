Mikel Arteta explains polarizing decision during Champions League win

The Arsenal boss has revealed why he chose not to give minutes to youth players during their Champions League game on Tuesday evening.

The Gunners were in the enviable position of having their group already wrapped up as they travelled to play PSV on Tuesday.

With no threat of losing their first-place status, Mikel Arteta made big changes to his starting eleven, with eight players rested.

Only Kai Havertz, Gabriel and William Saliba saved their places in the line-up, mainly due to the lack of options in the defensive department.

Eddie Nketiah gave the Gunners the lead just before the break with a tremendous weak-foot finish before PSV levelled through Yorbe Vertessen.

Although the outcome did not matter, Arteta clearly still wanted to get a result as he brought on the likes of Declan Rice, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard.

Fans seemed disappointed by this decision as they questioned why he chose not to give the academy players minutes.

“I don’t think it was the right context,” he said in his press conference via 90 Min.

“Making eight changes already to throw them in there against a team that hasn’t lost here almost in two years, I didn’t think it was the right moment,”

But Arsenal fans will be delighted to see Emile Smith Rowe return to the pitch after spending time on the sideline after another injury.