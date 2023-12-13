Bruno Guimaraes would like to play in La Liga before he retires.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who have explained how the Brazilian midfielder has never hidden his desire to challenge himself in Spain’s top flight from Newcastle.

And although the midfielder is the Toon Army’s most loved player, there is a general acceptance that the former Lyon ace will eventually move to La Liga.

Interestingly, having signed a new contract just a few weeks ago, representatives of the South American ensured a release clause, believed to be worth around £105 million, was included in the deal’s clauses.

There are also suggestions that the clause applies to clubs outside of England — making it very possible that La Liga clubs in particular maintain the option to sign the 26-year-old should they so wish.

A snippet from the Telegraph’s report said: “The specific details of the clause have not been put into the public domain for a reason, although some have hinted in conversations with this correspondent that the clause may only apply to clubs outside of the Premier League.”

During his first two years at St. James’ Park, Guimaraes, whose current deal runs until 2028, has scored 11 goals and registered eight assists in 79 games in all competitions.