Rio Ferdinand reckons Manchester United would be in a much better position if they had players like Jack Harrison in their squad.

The former Manchester City winger, who is still on Leeds United’s books, joined Everton on a season-long loan following his parent club’s relegation to the Championship last season.

Proving why he was right to stay in the Premier League, Harrison, 27, has wasted no time in helping the Toffees as they race to avoid the drop. Scoring one goal but providing three assists in his first 10 league games, the Leeds United loanee is enjoying another impressive individual campaign.

And Ferdinand thinks Harrison is among the type of players who could help Rasmus Hojlund reach his potential.

Despite joining the Red Devils from Atalanta in the summer for a reported £72 million fee (Sky Sports), the young Denmark international has failed to score in the Premier League.

“If Man United had [Michael] Olise, Jack Harrison, [Dwight] McNeil at Everton, Jacob Murphy at Newcastle – any one of those four wingers, I reckon [Hojlund] would have five or six goals by now,” Ferdinand said on the FIVE YouTube channel.

“Why? Because they cross the ball. All four of those boys, their first thought is get the ball, head down, either beat the full-back and cross or give me a yard and cross the ball.

“[Hojlund] needs service. [Jarrod] Bowen [is another who would help Hojlund]. These guys want to provide. We’ve got wingers who either want to get a shot off, shoot, beat someone.”

Given their current squad, Manchester United must make do with Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and the underperforming Marcus Rashford as their first-team wingers.

Amad and Facundo Pellistri are less experienced options but considering how poor the squad has been overall, Erik ten Hag may not wait to give either, or both, a solid run in the side.