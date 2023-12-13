Chelsea source fully expects CFC to pursue January transfer of wonderkid who troubled Man Utd in UCL

One Chelsea source has told Simon Phillips that he expects the Blues to pursue a January transfer window move for FC Copenhagen wonderkid Roony Bardghji.

The 18-year-old has looked hugely impressive in the Champions League this season, most notably with his exciting performance in the memorable 4-3 win over Manchester United.

It now seems inevitable that top clubs from around Europe will be circling for Bardghji, who looks ready to make the step up to the next level with a move to a more competitive league.

Chelsea fans may have mixed feelings about this deal, as their club has mainly focused on signing similarly talented young players in recent times, but so far without the results to show for it.

While Bardghji is clearly a big prospect, it remains to be seen if another signing like this is really what the Blues need to improve their form in the second half of the season.

Chelsea look like they could do with more experience in their squad, so it might be wise to trust the young players they currently have, and focus instead on bringing in some more proven players to come in alongside them.

Still, it’s also understandable that CFC scouts seem to have been impressed by Bardghji, and they may be keen to move fast before other top European sides sign the Sweden Under-21 international.

