“See how he feels” – Guardiola unveils when huge Man City star will “be back” and it is not far away

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed when Erling Haaland will be back in action and it is just around the corner.

The Norwegian striker missed the Premier League champions’ 2-1 win over Luton Town on Sunday with a foot injury and will certainly not feature in Wednesday’s final Champions League group game at Red Star Belgrade.

Speaking ahead of that match, Guardiola said that he will see how Haaland is when the team return to training on Thursday and will make a decision then on whether he will play against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“We will be back Thursday and we see how he feels,” the Man City boss said via The Guardian. “I cannot answer [about Saturday], I don’t know. The next press conference [on Friday] I can be more precise.”

With the Manchester club set to compete in the Club World Cup next week, Guardiola may not risk Haaland this weekend if the striker is not fully 100%. It is a competition Man City have never won and the Spanish coach would certainly like to be the first to deliver it.

As the City boss said, his next press conference will reveal more but it is clear that Haaland’s return to action is just around the corner.