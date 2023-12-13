Newcastle only need €5m to complete first January signing

Newcastle United are reportedly set to be given the chance to seal the transfer of Lille defender Tiago Djalo on the cheap this January.

The 23-year-old looks a promising talent and was reported to be a target for the Magpies a year ago, with a €20million deal falling through.

Now, however, it looks like Djalo’s price tag has gone down to just €5m, as he’s now edging ever closer to the end of his contract, meaning he’ll be a free agent in summer 2024.

The Portuguese ace has also attracted interest from Inter Milan, however, so it remains to be seen if Newcastle can win the race for his signature against the Serie A giants.

Tiago Djalo to Newcastle?
Newcastle could do with cover in defence and this seems a fine opportunity to strengthen without spending a fortune, so this will be an intriguing saga to watch over the coming weeks.

