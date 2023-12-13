Unai Emery to block sale of £90k-per-week midfielder to Everton

Unai Emery is reportedly inclined to prevent several departures from Aston Villa in the upcoming January transfer window.

Villa, currently performing well in the 2023/24 season, holds a strong position in the league standings and have secured qualification for the knockout stages of the Europa Conference League.

Emery’s focus is on strengthening the squad through additions rather than allowing players to move away.

A reliable source has indicated to Football Insider that Aston Villa’s club leaders recognise the significance of squad depth, particularly considering the demanding schedule in the latter part of the season.

Leander Dendoncker, who recently made a substitute appearance against Arsenal, might be retained at Villa Park. Dendoncker, a Belgium international, is contracted with the club until June 2027 and earns a reported £90,000-a-week.

Everton have reportedly expressed interest in Dendoncker, but the midfielder has seen limited playing time this season, making 10 appearances totaling 143 minutes.

Other players like Bertrand Traore, Calum Chambers, and Robin Olsen have also had limited involvement, but Emery and the club’s hierarchy are wary of letting go too many fringe players. When battling on multiple fronts, having good squad depth is essential because you’re bound to pick up at least a few knocks and soft tissue problems.