Video: Christian Pulisic levels for AC Milan from close range

Christian Pulisic stabbed home from close range to break Newcastle hearts as they teeter on the edge of Champions League elimination.

Eddie Howe’s side came into this game knowing that anything but a win against AC Milan would knock them out of the Champions League.

To make things even more difficult, they also need a result from the other fixture between PSG and Borussia Dortmund.

It looked like they could be in for a fairytale night when Joelinton fired them in front immediately followed by news of a Dortmund goal.

But cruelly, Newcastle’s hearts were broken by the news that the French side had equalised before Pulisic scored after a scramble in the box.