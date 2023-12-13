Video: Joelinton fires unstoppable strike into the top corner to give Newcastle the lead

The Brazilian midfielder has put his side ahead with an unbelievable strike into the top corner.

As things stand, Eddie Howe’s side are currently second in their group and set to qualify for the next round of the Champions League.

With St. James’ Park behind them, Newcastle look like they could prove everybody wrong and seal an unlikely victory against AC Milan.

Joelinton grabbed his second goal in two games with an almighty strike past Mike Maignan in the Milan net.

